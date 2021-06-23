Police Chase in Sawyer County Ends with Stand-off

Wednesday June 23rd, 2021 - A Milwaukee man, who threatened a group of hikers in Sawyer County with a gun, is in custody after a chase and stand-off with authorities. On Tuesday, at 10:45am, the Sawyer County Communications Center received a 911 call from a woman who was hiking with a group along Peterson Road in the Town of Lenroot. The caller reported that a male driving a white car had pulled up to them and asked to borrow money. When they told him they didn’t have any, the subject pulled out a gun and threatened them before fleeing toward the City of Hayward.