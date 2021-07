Although there has been a good amount of rain this year drought is always a big concern for the Panhandle. Adding organic material to your soil is a key part of helping retain water as well as mulch year-round. Although soil may look like good quality on the surface it is always a good idea to check the subsoil. The subsoil is the layer just below the surface soil. If it is hard and compact this will present two problems less water retention, as well as plants, will not be able to root properly. The best way to combat this is by layering organic compost and mulch to the area then watering thoroughly.