Retired U.S. Army veteran from Haiti proud of his 23-year military career

NFM Lending is pleased to once again honor Sergeant Eric Houck as the NFM Salute for July 2021. Houck was previously profiled as the NFM Salute in February 2020. Houck was originally from Perry Hall, Maryland. At just 22 years old and following the birth of his first child, Houck joined the U.S. Army in 2013. While stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, he received his first overseas deployment to Afghanistan to support Operation Freedom's Sentinel as a forward observer in the 101st Airborne Division. On June 10, 2017, at 25 years old, Houck was one of three American soldiers tragically killed by an enemy combatant in Peka Valley, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. Houck was only two months away from returning home. He left behind his wife Samantha and their young children, EJ and Violet.