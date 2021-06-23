Cancel
Energy Industry

Mapping methane sources in Paris

Science Daily
 13 days ago

A potent greenhouse gas, methane is released by many sources, both human and natural. Large cities emit significant amounts of methane, but in many cases the exact emission sources are unknown. Now, researchers reporting in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology have conducted mobile measurements of methane and its sources throughout Paris. Their findings suggest that the natural gas distribution network, the sewage system and furnaces of buildings are ideal targets for methane reduction efforts.

#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Methane Gas#Atmospheric Methane#Methane Emissions#Acs
