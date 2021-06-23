5 Expert Tips to Design Your Baby-Friendly Backyard

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's finally summer, schools are out, and the entertaining season is in full swing. If you're parenting young kids, you know how important it is for their sanity and yours to get outside as much as possible on warm summer days. That means your outdoor space has to be kid-friendly and baby-safe. Jasmine Roth, the host of HGTV's Help! I Wrecked My House and the mom of 1-year-old Hazel had this top of mind when she was decorating the backyard of her new home in Huntington Beach, California.