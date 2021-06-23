Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington Beach, CA

5 Expert Tips to Design Your Baby-Friendly Backyard

By Melissa Bykofsky
Parents Magazine
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's finally summer, schools are out, and the entertaining season is in full swing. If you're parenting young kids, you know how important it is for their sanity and yours to get outside as much as possible on warm summer days. That means your outdoor space has to be kid-friendly and baby-safe. Jasmine Roth, the host of HGTV's Help! I Wrecked My House and the mom of 1-year-old Hazel had this top of mind when she was decorating the backyard of her new home in Huntington Beach, California.

www.parents.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntington Beach, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Furniture#Wine#House Story#Outdoor Dishes#Melamine Acacia Woodgrain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Interior Design
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden on Richardson's sprinting suspension: 'the rules are the rules'

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich. July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden weighed in on the suspension of sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson over marijuana use, saying Saturday "the rules are the rules." The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed Richardson's suspension on Friday after the sprinter known for brightly-colored hair and record-breaking speed...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Vatican judge charges cardinal, nine others with financial crimes

Ten people, including the Vatican's cardinal formerly in charge of naming saints, have been accused of financial crimes in connection with a sweeping probe approved by Pope Francis . The president of Vatican City State’s Tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, ordered the indictments of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others, the Holy...