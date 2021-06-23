Cancel
Energy Industry

Mining precious rare-earth elements from coal fly ash with a reusable ionic liquid

Science Daily
 13 days ago

Rare-earth elements are in many everyday products, such as smart phones, LED lights and batteries. However, only a few locations have large enough deposits worth mining, resulting in global supply chain tensions. So, there's a push toward recycling them from non-traditional sources, such as waste from burning coal -- fly ash. Now, researchers in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology report a simple method for recovering these elements from coal fly ash using an ionic liquid.

www.sciencedaily.com
