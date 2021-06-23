An accessible subway, in reach

The movement to make transit more inclusive and rider-friendly isn’t a new one. Organizations like ours have been fighting for decades to elevate the voices of all transit riders, especially those that too often go unheard — such as people with disabilities, seniors and parents with young children. We haven’t always agreed with the MTA’s approach to making the system more accessible, but today, and in the ongoing fight to make the system open and welcoming for all, we find ourselves allied strongly with them on a key issue.