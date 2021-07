Joel Hanley reached new heights in 2020-21. He not only played a career-high 24 games, but he also became a regular on the third defensive pairing for the Dallas Stars. This is a huge step for young players as it gives them the confidence that they can play on the highest level and do so on a consistent basis. Early on, the undrafted defenseman found himself being pushed in and out of the lineup which can be tough for development. Hanley found his home on the third pair this season, matching up with Andrej Sekera, Mark Pysyk, or Sami Vatanen.