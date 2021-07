On June 30, the World Health Organization announced that it has certified China as malaria-free. The decision follows about seven decades of scientific research and public health measures by China to combat the disease. In the 1940s, malaria killed about 300,000 people in the country per year. In 2017, China recorded zero deaths from malaria. After finding zero indigenous malaria cases for four years in a row, the country applied to the WHO for malaria-free certification, Dennis Normile reports for Science magazine. An independent Malaria Elimination Certification Panel from the WHO conducted an inspection this May and recommended the certification.