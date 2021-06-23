Hubble Space Telescope's 1980s computer glitch may run deeper than NASA thought
It turns out it's tricky to troubleshoot a 1980s computer that's dashing around Earth hundreds of miles over our heads. NASA has spent more than a week evaluating a computer issue that put the venerable Hubble Space Telescope out of commission on June 13 and that may force the spacecraft to turn to its backup computer. Now, ongoing tests suggest that the issue the team has identified so far may not be at the root of the computer's problems, according to an update from the agency.www.space.com