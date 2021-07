It’s another rumour column, and my stars do I miss Brian Burke at times like this. The radio silence under Kyle Dubas and Lou Lamoriello during the playoffs drives me mad. This is the one time I miss the bluster of Burke, because by now he’d be promising to acquire a first round pick, if not the first overall pick, and probably already be under investigation for tampering with a free agent. Of course none of that stuff would ever turn into anything for the Leafs, but it made for a brief period of optimism and entertainment before settling for Brad Ross and Jonas Gustavsson.