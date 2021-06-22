Bucks, Hawks begin battle for Eastern crown

Atlanta defeated Milwaukee 116-113 on Wednesday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Clint Capela’s putback after a Trae Young miss gave the Hawks a 112-111 lead with 29.8 seconds left in the game. Young’s four free throws in the final 17.3 second secured the victory. Atlanta erased a seven-point deficit in the final four minutes. As they proved against Philadelphia in the conference semifinals, the Hawks just keep playing regardless of score. “Well, again, we’ve been in this position many times,” Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan said. “Seven-point game is really a three-possession game. We felt that we know what we need to do. We need to get stops and we need to execute and score. They did another solid job of executing down the stretch, again, finding that matchup.