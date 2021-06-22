Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bucks, Hawks begin battle for Eastern crown

By FLM
CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Two teams that were supposed to be home watching a Brooklyn-Philadelphia showdown in the Eastern Conference finals will begin a duel of their own when the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks visit the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks for Game 1 on Wednesday night. The best-of-seven series that will determine the East's representative in...

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Trae Young
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Cam Reddish
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern#The Boston Celtics#The Baltimore Bullets#The St Louis Hawks#Stats Llc#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks were aggressive last offseason and it currently has them one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. They put some pieces around Trae Young and John Collins that seem to be working out. Once this whole NBA season is complete, we could see Atlanta continue to be aggressive and pursuit of star players.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Bucks vs. Hawks: Fans upset having to listen to Reggie Miller with Marv Albert for Eastern Conference Finals

Some NBA fans who were looking forward to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals were not thrilled about Reggie Miller being on the call. The Eastern Conference Finals are officially underway on Wednesday night, as the Milwaukee Bucks host the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1. The Bucks just completed what many thought was impossible by eliminating the heavily-favored Brooklyn Nets in the second-round. As for the Hawks, their Cinderella run continues after they knocked out the New York Knicks in the opening round and upset the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the semifinals.
NBAchatsports.com

Bucks closeout Eastern Conference title with 118-107 win over Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks faced off Saturday evening in what was a must-win Game 6 for the home team. The Bucks, who led the series 3-2 heading into the evening, were looking to take down Atlanta and move on to the NBA Finals. The Bucks ultimately took home...
NBACNET

NBA playoffs: Watch, stream Hawks vs. Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals on TNT

The 2021 NBA playoffs are in full swing, with pivotal games between top teams nearly every day. They're broadcast live on national and cable networks -- namely TNT, ESPN and ABC -- but thanks to live TV streaming services, NBA fans don't need a cable subscription to watch. As we near the end of the NBA season, only four teams are left standing so we're down to just one game per night.
NBAfortyeightminutes.com

Trae Young scores 48, lifts Hawks to a game 1 Eastern Conference Finals victory over the Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks traveled to Milwaukee and handled their business in game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. They earned a 116-113 victory over the Bucks. They have officially for now stolen home court from the Bucks. This young Atlanta Hawks team feels that they can beat anybody. With each series victory during this Playoff run their confidence has grown.
NBANBA

Game 1 Postgame Quotes - NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Hawks vs. Bucks

Following the Bucks 116-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Eastern Conference Finals Game 1, the Bucks spoke with members of the media. Q: You're trying to go quick, 29 seconds, get that baseline drive and you find Pat. I know you're probably okay with execution there but obviously doesn't go your way. How do you keep Pat up and keep him confident going forward?
NBANBA Analysis Network

3 biggest takeaways from Game 4 of Hawks-Bucks Eastern Conference Finals

Game 3 was a devastating loss for the Atlanta Hawks in this Eastern Conference Finals series and Atlanta started off hot in Game 4 like they did the previous game, but this time they were able to sustain their success. Not many people were expecting Atlanta to be able to even up this series with Trae Young out with a foot injury, but they did just that, regaining momentum over the Bucks with a 110-88 win.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Hawks upset Bucks in Game 1 of Eastern finals

Atlanta defeated Milwaukee 116-113 on Wednesday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Clint Capela’s putback after a Trae Young miss gave the Hawks a 112-111 lead with 29.8 seconds left in the game. Young’s four free throws in the final 17.3 second secured the victory. Atlanta erased a seven-point deficit in the final four minutes. As they proved against Philadelphia in the conference semifinals, the Hawks just keep playing regardless of score. “Well, again, we’ve been in this position many times,” Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan said. “Seven-point game is really a three-possession game. We felt that we know what we need to do. We need to get stops and we need to execute and score. They did another solid job of executing down the stretch, again, finding that matchup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy