COVID-19 has impacted all of us and hit the disability community hard. As schools transitioned to remote learning, many students with disabilities struggled to learn and improve or retain their skills. For students set to “age out” at the age of 21, sometimes referred to as the “educational cliff,” COVID prevented these students from achieving their educational goals. That’s why I’m proud to support a bill that allows school districts to continue to provide special educational services to students who need it, but who would otherwise age out, until the age of twenty-three (A.8021).