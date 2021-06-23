Eye Clinic with Locations Across Iowa Sufferers Massive Data Breach

Wolfe Eye Clinic, which has many Eastern and NE Iowa locations, has suffered a rather significant data breach. According to a report from KWWL and a press release from Wolfe Eye Clinic, both current and former patients' private information may have fallen into the hands of hackers. While the clinic became aware of the breach on May 28, it actually appears it began on February 8. The clinic claims the hackers held the systems belonging to Wolfe Eye Clinic hostage demanding a ransom, but the company did not pay the hackers.