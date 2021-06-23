Cancel
Food & Drinks

The Subway Tuna Sandwich Mystery

By Ryan "Brain" Brainard
Q98.5
Q98.5
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The tuna sandwich has never been my favorite at Subway. But I was a fan of a sandwich that most no longer serve, and that was the seafood sub. Sure, I knew that the crab meat was imitation crab. Probably the same kind you can pick up at most grocery stores. I knew this going in. I understood that Subway wasn't going to pay for real crab meat and then only charge me five dollars for a foot long. But when people order a tuna sub, they believe they're getting tuna. But are they?

Q98.5

Q98.5

Waterloo, IA
ABOUT

Q98.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q985.fm/
