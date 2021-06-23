The Subway Tuna Sandwich Mystery

In early spring, Patsy Vivares, co-owner of Houston eatery Sticky’s Chicken, drove to her local supplier to purchase her usual order: a forty-pound box of chicken wings. When she pulled up to Restaurant Depot, though, she was surprised to find that it had no wings to spare. Vivares tried another location; oddly, it was also out. She called her grocery vendor to see if he could find any wings, and hit a dead end there, too. “That was shocking, because we’ve owned a food truck since 2014, and we’ve never had a problem,” Vivares said. Her vendor explained that February’s deadly winter storm, the cold front that precipitated the failure of the Texas power grid, was partly to blame: freezing temperatures, buildings destroyed by busted pipes, and scant food and water supplies, among other factors, had caused more than a million chickens to die.