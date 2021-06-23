Cancel
Encephalopathy vs Encephalitis

verywellhealth.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEncephalopathy and encephalitis both affect the brain, but they have different causes, symptoms, and treatments. Encephalopathy refers to any condition that causes changes in brain function or structure. It could be caused by many things, such as infections, brain tumors, and prolonged exposure to toxic substances. The hallmark feature of encephalopathy is altered mental status, which means you become confused and don't act like yourself.

#Toxic Encephalopathy#Hepatic Encephalopathy#Encephalitis#Confusion Progressive#Lethargy Progressive#Mri#Electroencephalogram
