Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

2021 Kelly Cup Finals Schedule Announced

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Carolina Stingrays have announced the dates for their 2021 Kelly Cup Finals series against the Western Conference Champion Fort Wayne Komets. The schedule for the best-of-five championship round (all times EST) is as follows:. Game 1 – Fort Wayne at South Carolina – Friday, June 25 at 7:05...

holycitysinner.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kelly Cup#Ice Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
Hockeychatsports.com

Stingrays Advance to Kelly Cup Finals

The South Carolina Stingrays were on the outside of the playoffs looking in with six games left in the regular season. One month later, they clinched a spot in the Kelly Cup Final following a 2-1 win over their in-state rival Greenville Swamp Rabbits with a 3-1 series win. The...
NHLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

'So special': K's oust Americans, reach Kelly Cup Finals

Alan Lyszczarczyk’s goal, after a steal and no-look pass from Shawn Szydlowski, catapulted the Komets to someplace they’ve never been before – the Kelly Cup Finals. “It’s an amazing feeling,” Lyszczarczyk said. “I never win anything, so for me going to the finals is just an amazing feeling. Szyd made a great play. That was all him, he just made a great pass with the backhand and I just finished it.”
NHLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Determined teams to face off for Kelly Cup

From Brandon Hawkins' rocketing shots, to Shawn Szydlowski's no-look passes and Dylan Ferguson's acrobatic goaltending, the Komets play with panache. But it takes a lot more than that to win playoff games, as the Komets have proven on their run to the Kelly Cup Finals. They've shown grit – blocking shots, battling through injuries and poor officiating, and suffering through brutal travel – and it's led them to upsets of the Allen Americans and Wichita Thunder.
NHLThe Post and Courier

Kelly Cup playoff run latest example of Stingrays' culture

When the Fort Wayne Komets first came to North Charleston back in March, the South Carolina Stingrays were in trouble. The Stingrays had recently endured a 10-game winless skid, and as the Komets came to town they were mired in another four-game slump. The hockey club's proud tradition — making the ECHL playoffs every year but one in its 27-year history — seemed in jeopardy.
NHLsportsmediapass.com

Fort Wayne Komets Look to Capture Kelly Cup in the Jungle

In March, the Fort Wayne Komets made a trip to South Carolina to take on the Stingrays for a weekend regular-season series. The Komets lost all three games that weekend. The games were played in the North Charlseton Coliseum with a capacity of over 13,000 fans. Fast forward three months to this past weekend and the Komets made their return to South Carolina. However, when the Komets made the 650 mile trip this time, things were different. With the North Carlseton Colisuem being rented out to HBO for the filming of an upcoming season of “The Righteous Gemstones”, the Stingrays were playing their home games at the Carolina Ice Palace with a capacity of just 600 fans. The other difference? The two teams were kicking off the 2021 Kelly Cup Finals.
NHLWOWO News

Komets clinch Western Conference title, head to first Kelly Cup Finals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): In a season unlike any other, the Fort Wayne Komets continue to make magic. Coming from down 2-0, the Ks defeated the Allen Americans 3-2 in overtime, picking up their third-straight win over Allen in the process, to win the best-of-five Western Conference Championship series three games to one at the Memorial Coliseum Tuesday night.
HockeyThe Post and Courier

Fort Wayne tops Stingrays to take control in ECHL Kelly Cup finals

The South Carolina Stingrays are down to their last strike. The Stingrays cannot afford another loss if they are to win their fourth Kelly Cup title. A 6-4 loss at Fort Wayne on June 30 gave the Komets a 2-1 lead over South Carolina in the best-of-five ECHL championship series.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Pocono weekend schedule – Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

A NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader headlines this weekend’s action at Pocono Raceway. Along with Cup races Saturday and Sunday, the 2.5-mile track hosts a Camping World Truck Series race Saturday and a Xfinity Series race Sunday. No practice or qualifying sessions will be held this weekend. NBCSN will air Saturday...
NHLThe Post and Courier

SC Stingrays' bid for Kelly Cup title comes up short

Sensing a Kelly Cup championship for the home team, a sellout crowd of 10,477 fans packed Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Friday night. The Fort Wayne Komets made their dreams come true. Forward Stephen Harper scored twice in the second period and the Komets claimed the ECHL title with...
NHLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Komets cap wildest of seasons with Kelly Cup

The season that almost never happened ended in the best possible way – with the Komets winning the Kelly Cup. They cemented the championship with a 2-1 victory Friday night over the South Carolina Stingrays in front of a sellout crowd of 10,477 at Memorial Coliseum, keyed by Playoff MVP Stephen Harper’s two goals and Dylan Ferguson’s 26 saves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy