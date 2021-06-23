2021 Kelly Cup Finals Schedule Announced

In March, the Fort Wayne Komets made a trip to South Carolina to take on the Stingrays for a weekend regular-season series. The Komets lost all three games that weekend. The games were played in the North Charlseton Coliseum with a capacity of over 13,000 fans. Fast forward three months to this past weekend and the Komets made their return to South Carolina. However, when the Komets made the 650 mile trip this time, things were different. With the North Carlseton Colisuem being rented out to HBO for the filming of an upcoming season of “The Righteous Gemstones”, the Stingrays were playing their home games at the Carolina Ice Palace with a capacity of just 600 fans. The other difference? The two teams were kicking off the 2021 Kelly Cup Finals.