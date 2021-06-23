All this month, children at the Bridgeport Public Library have been participating in the Tales and Tails
All this month, children at the Bridgeport Public Library have been participating in the Tales and Tails summer reading program with library staff and volunteers. Local children, from birth to 4th grade, have been enjoying age-appropriate activities with their parents to learn about peacocks, roosters, parrots, and monkeys. Special guest Barry the rooster, shown here with Chelsea Sterkel, visited on June 10, where the kids spent all morning petting him.www.newsblade.com