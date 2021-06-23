Cancel
Economy

Unemployment falls to 4.6% in S.C. in May

By Melinda Waldrop
columbiabusinessreport.com
 13 days ago

South Carolina’s unemployment rate fell to 4.6% in May from 5% in April, with the state’s leisure and hospitality industry reporting a gain of 4,000 jobs. The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce’s monthly, seasonally adjusted survey of households found that number of South Carolinians working increased to 2,277,749, an increase of 14,783 from the April 2021 estimate and up 185,178 from the May 2020 estimate. Unemployment estimates decreased to 110,339 people, a drop of 8,056 from April 2021 and down 162,825 from May 2020.

columbiabusinessreport.com
