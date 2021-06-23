Bombers have mixed week

The Bridgeport Bombers competed this past weekend in three games at the Seniors Tournament at Alliance. First up was a Friday morning game versus the Alliance Spartans in which the Bombers played well early. Kolton Kriha, Bayard, led things off on the hill for the Bombers. The pitcher surrendered only two runs on two hits over two innings. Johnny Vargas, Garden County, and Larry Lofton, Bridgeport, each pitched in relief the remainder of the game. The Bombers held the Spartan’s lead at 2-1 until the 4th inning; when Bridgeport errors started adding up, and they fell, 9-1 in the 6th inning.