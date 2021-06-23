Time to make some racket

Bridgeport Tennis and Pickleball Courts ready for action. On Saturday, June 19, a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony was held on the newly refurbished Bridgeport tennis courts, which now also boast four pickleball courts. Local tennis enthusiasts gathered at the courts, many giving a small speech about their memories of the courts. Park Director Jim Vassos listed the financial contributors to the improvements which came from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development in the largest amount of $100,000, $10,000.00 was given from Union Pacific, $2,000.00 from Quivey Bay State, $2,500.00 from the Oregon Trail Community Foundation, $30,000.00 from the City of Bridgeport Keno Funds, $10,000.00 from the Bridgeport Park Board and $5,000.00 from the Bridgeport Community Foundation. An other $10,000.00 is pending from Burlington Northern. Jack Berg kick started the court renovation project with a personal contribution of $50,000.00.