Gwen Reed: a beloved part of Hartford history

For the past several months I have shared a grant to do a play about Gwendolyn Reed, who was a migrant worker in the Connecticut tobacco fields and also an accomplished actor with the Charles Gilpin Players, a branch of the Federal Theater’s WPA Negro division. Gilpin was the original actor in Eugene O’Neill’s “Emperor Jones.” Gilpin indeed was an accomplished actor, but the man identified with the role of the crazed Black man in the jungle was the towering Paul Robeson.