5 Secrets To Keep Those Pesky North Dakota Mosquitos Away

I've been living in Bismarck now for almost a year and a half, literally, the day after I settled in, COVID-19 arrived. Now I'm not going to use that as an excuse for NOT seeing all the wonderful places there are so close to us - I'm just so lazy sometimes. However, just last week I owe a huge thanks to Golf Etc, our sponsors of Fox's Free Friday Golf - We had a tee-time set-up last Friday at Red Trail Links in New Salem. Only like a half-hour drive from Mandan, on the way out there it was raining pretty heavy - thank God for that, since we could use a week straight of it.