Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Parson calls special session on Missouri Medicaid funding

By El Paso Inc.
healthleadersmedia.com
 13 days ago

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is calling lawmakers back into a special session to work out a deal on a critical piece of Medicaid funding. Parson announced in a tweet on Tuesday that he is calling a special session beginning noon Wednesday so lawmakers can pass a tax on medical providers that draws down a significant amount of federal Medicaid funding. At issue is an effort by some Republican lawmakers to stop Medicaid coverage for some contraceptives. Parson, a Republican, says time is running out for lawmakers to cut a deal and protect the funding.

www.healthleadersmedia.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Funding#Medicaid Coverage#Special Session#Missouri Medicaid#Republican#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
Norway
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Using Medicaid to protect inheritances

The number of Americans over 65 increases by about 4,000 each day, causing the finances of many government programs to become more precarious. While Social Security and Medicare receive the most attention, a growing concern is the reliance on Medicaid to pay the nation’s long-term care needs. Medicaid pays nearly...
HealthBoonville Daily News

Capitol Report: Parson calls for a special session to focus on extending Federal Reimbursement Allowance Program

This report marks the end of this year’s legislation sent to Governor Parson. Governor Parson has called for a special session to focus on extending Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) program and certain allowances, taxes, and assessments that fund the MO HealthNet program. The Senate will begin the special session today, June 23. The House will on Wednesday, June 30 to consider and approve the bill sent over from the Senate. To review the entire list of 2021 legislation, go to house.mo.gov and click on Legislation. I encourage you to sign up to receive my full Capitol Report by emailing me at Tim.Taylor@house.mo.gov.
Politicskbia.org

Governor Parson Signs Critical Medicaid Funding Bill

Gov. Mike Parson has signed a bill renewing a critical Medicaid funding tax. Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill to renew a critical Medicaid funding tax. The House voted 140-13 Wednesday to send the bill to Parson. Parson called lawmakers back to the Capitol last week to renew the tax on hospitals and other medical providers. He gave the Republican-led Legislature until Thursday to act. He threatened $722 million in budget cuts if they didn't get the tax renewed by then.
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

For years, in-state education options for Alaskans seeking a career in nursing were limited. That's starting to change.

For decades, there were just a few in-state education options for Alaskans considering a career in nursing. Those options have expanded in recent years — and local health experts say the growth is a hopeful sign for a state that has in the past relied on a transient, non-resident workforce as a fragile fix for a nursing shortage that is predicted to worsen over time.
Richmond, VAwymt.com

Medicaid adult dental benefit launches July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia is expanding its Medicaid program to provide a comprehensive dental benefit to poor adults, meaning more than 750,000 Virginians will be eligible for the benefit starting Thursday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that it is part of a two-year state budget that includes $35 million in...
Health Serviceswvtf.org

New Medicaid Dental Coverage is About Public Health, too

750,000 Virginians who use Medicaid are set to gain more comprehensive dental coverage July 1st, in a policy that experts say could improve public health outcomes and costs to the healthcare system. 3.2 million Virginians have no dental insurance, according to the Virginia HealthCare Foundation. People enrolled in Medicaid request...
Tennessee Statehealthleadersmedia.com

Records: Tennessee doctor used wrong test to clear patients of COVID

A Tennessee doctor used the wrong test to clear at least two patients of the coronavirus, according to discipline allegations before the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners. Dr. Michael LaPaglia, 49, used rapid blood test kits that can detect antibodies from a previous infection but aren't reliable in checking for a current infection, according to the allegations brought by the Department of Health and reported by The Tennessean from information obtained in a public records request.
HealthPosted by
Washington Monthly

The Opioid Crackdown Is Hurting People in Pain

When it comes to opioid litigation and related settlements, billions of dollars are at stake. Thousands of cases brought by states, cities, and the federal government seek recompense for the crises of addiction and overdose deaths. A landmark trial involving opioid distributors is underway in West Virginia; new multi-district litigation was created last week in California, while details of the bankruptcy settlement involving the notorious Purdue Pharma continue to unfold.
Businessleedaily.com

Social security Cost of living adjustment- Latest update!

It is no secret that Social Security is poorly capitalized, and many Americans struggle to get through their monthly income controls. Here are the recent abouts and happenings with COLA!. Inflation problem in America. Americans are confronted with the bitter reality of rising inflation. Consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

Federal unemployment benefits will continue in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - A Maryland judge orders federal unemployment benefits to continue in Maryland. Judge Larry Fletcher-Hill from the Circuit Court for Baltimore City granted a temporary restraining order at 10 a.m. this morning on Governor Larry Hogan’s decision to end the benefits. Following a virtual hearing for two lawsuits...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Drug That Could Break American Health Care

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration overruled—to much criticism—its own scientific advisory committee and approved the Alzheimer’s treatment Aduhelm. The agency made this decision despite thin evidence of the drug’s clinical efficacy and despite its serious side effects, including brain swelling and bleeding. As a result, a serious risk now exists that millions of people will be prescribed a drug that does more harm than good.
POTUSWashington Times

Ending the opioid scourge

With President Biden and Vice President Harris now scheduled to travel to the U.S. southern border to see the problems that exist down there for themselves, perhaps the nation’s attention can be refocused on the scourge of illegal opioids. Since the 1990s, these drugs and their illegal copycats containing lethal doses of fentanyl have been destroying families and futures while allowing drug gangs in the U.S., Mexico and China to grow rich.
HealthPosted by
Reuters

FDA, DEA encouraged aggressive pain treatment, say opioid defendants

(Reuters) - Changing healthcare industry standards led to a surge in opioid prescriptions, lawyers for drug companies and distributors told a New York jury this week, denying that their clients were liable for a nationwide addiction crisis. In opening statements this week in Suffolk County Supreme Court, lawyers for Teva...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Strengthening WIC to improve health: A prescription for change

We’ve all been told to eat more fruits and vegetables. But did you know that diets that are too low in produce are linked to cancer, diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease? Or that these conditions have become risk factors for severe illness and mortality from COVID-19? Or that, for children, an unhealthy diet can lead to problems in cognitive, language and behavioral development? Despite being a key driver of both health outcomes and health care costs, access to nutritious foods remains out of reach for many families.

Comments / 0

Community Policy