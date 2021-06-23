Parson calls special session on Missouri Medicaid funding
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is calling lawmakers back into a special session to work out a deal on a critical piece of Medicaid funding. Parson announced in a tweet on Tuesday that he is calling a special session beginning noon Wednesday so lawmakers can pass a tax on medical providers that draws down a significant amount of federal Medicaid funding. At issue is an effort by some Republican lawmakers to stop Medicaid coverage for some contraceptives. Parson, a Republican, says time is running out for lawmakers to cut a deal and protect the funding.www.healthleadersmedia.com