Beez are two meets into the season

The Bridgeport Beez swam their first competition of the summer at Sidney in the Brady Sweetser Memorial Relay on Saturday, June 12 with several top placement winners. In the Men’s division in 50 meter Free, Isaac Dean and Thomas Liras were 1st and 2nd, respectively in the 9-10 class and Evan Noon, second in the 8U class. Noonan also placed 1st in the 25- meter breaststroke and 2nd in the 25-meter butterfly, as well as second in the 25-meter freestyle. Dean also placed first in the 100-meter IM, and 3rd in the 25-meter freestyle. In the 100 Free, Hayes Watts and Kooper Rahmig took 1st and 2nd in the 11-12 division; Rahmig also placed 2nd in the 50-meter backstroke. Dixon Leisy took 3rd in the 50-meter back while Landon Dean took first in the.