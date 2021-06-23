Cancel
Xi congratulates Chinese astronauts aboard space station

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke Wednesday with three astronauts who are making the country's first permanent space station their home for the next three months, and called their mission an important milestone in China's space industry. Former air force pilots Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo arrived...

