Atlanta Falcons to host open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

An Extraordinary Year of Competition Comes to a Close. As our track and field teams left Hayward Field in Eugene at the end of the outdoor championships, they brought to a close a truly amazing year of competition for Alabama Athletics. In addition to countless individual honors, 18 of our 21 teams advanced to national competition during the 2020-21 academic year, including 17 that earned a spot in the NCAA postseason as well as football, which won the College Football Playoff in January. Overall, 13 of our teams finished the season in the top 25 nationally. That total includes six in the top five – football (1), softball (3), women's outdoor track & field (4), men's basketball (5), gymnastics (5) and women's swimming and diving (5). Two more finished in the top 10 – men's indoor track and field (7) and women's cross country (8) – to give us eight national finishes between first and eighth. Other top-25 finishers include men's outdoor track and field (13), rowing (14), men's swimming and diving (15), women's indoor track and field (16) and women's golf (24). What a truly amazing year for the Crimson Tide!