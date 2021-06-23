Cancel
Atlanta Falcons to host open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

atlantafalcons.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Falcons announced today plans to host an open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice will be in the afternoon of Saturday, August 7, exact time will be announced at a later date. Tickets for the open practice at Mercedes-Benz...

www.atlantafalcons.com
