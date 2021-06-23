Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Only 2% of Black Families Have a Net Worth Above $1 Million, According to New Study

By Charlene Rhinehart
Entrepreneur
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story originally appeared on Black Enterprise. An estimated 2% of Black households, roughly 340,000 families, have a net worth over $1 million, according to the economic state of Black America report. In comparison, more than one in every seven White households have surpassed the million dollar mark. “Wealth flows...

www.entrepreneur.com
Community Policy
View All 20 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Retirement Accounts#Net Worth#Black Americans#Black Enterprise#Belmont University#Mckinsey Company#Market Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
Related
EconomyNew Pittsburgh Courier

Over 7.3M Black households have net worth of under $10K

According to the economic state of Black America report, roughly 3.5 million Black families (19 percent) have a negative net worth, Black Enterprise reported. Nearly one out of every five Black people are impacted by the net worth problem. Only 8 percent of White households have a negative net worth, in comparison.
NBAPosted by
Black Enterprise

Brooklyn Nets Owners To Use Character, Not Credit Scores For Its $2.5 Million Black Business Loan Program

Brooklyn Nets owners Joe and Clara Tsai have created a $2.5 million loan program targeting Black businesses impacted by COVID-19. The funds are part of a $50 million commitment from the Tsai foundation’s Social Justice Fund to help minority communities. The loans will be specifically for those with credit scores of 620 or below. However, applicants will not be judged by their credit scores, meaning they’ll need solid references to receive a loan.
Healthcheddar.com

80 Million People Nationwide Enrolled In Medicaid and CHIP, According To New Report

More than 80 million people are currently enrolled in Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program. According to new data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the number of individuals relying on safety-net health insurance swelled to an all-time high as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. From February 2020 through January 2021 Medicaid enrollment climbed nationwide by 9.7 Million. Out of those numbers, 50 percent of them were children. Managing partner at PCS Advisers Paul Seegert, joined Cheddar to discuss more.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: IRS Data Reveals Who Received $1,400 Stimulus Checks!

There is a major update regarding your 3rd stimulus check across the US. The data revealed by the IRS shows the details of the people who have received their 3rd stimulus check. There are eligibility criteria to these stimulus payments given by the IRS. However, the data clearly shows the number of people who have income levels equal to or above $200,000 in AGI who received this third stimulus payment.
Businessthecoastlandtimes.com

Social Security Matters: Ask Rusty – Can I get a higher benefit now because I’m older?

Dear Rusty: I started getting Social Security at age 62 and I am now 77. Can I get a higher benefit now that I’m older? Signed: Needy Senior. Dear Needy Senior: Probably not. When you first start collecting your Social Security retirement benefits (e.g., at age 62 or any other age) your SS benefit amount is permanently established and will change thereafter only if:
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Ways to Score an Even Bigger Social Security Check

Although designed to replace only 40% of pre-retirement income, Social Security is an important source of funds for retirees. So, it's a good idea to aim for the biggest possible checks. Fortunately, there are a few simple strategies that can help make that happen. Here are three steps to help...
TravelPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's How to Squeeze an Extra 24% Out of Social Security

The more money you collect from Social Security during retirement, the more financial freedom you'll have. Unlike your retirement savings, which could, unfortunately, get depleted in your lifetime, Social Security is designed to pay you a monthly benefit for life, so the higher a benefit you lock in, the more money you'll get on a long-term basis.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

This Is What It Means If You Got Pfizer & Had No Side Effects, New Study Says

Doctors and public health experts spent a lot of time in the early days of the COVID vaccine rollout warning that side effects were to be expected. And while it was reassuring to know that a fever, fatigue, and other mild to moderate reactions weren't cause for concern, what many of us didn't realize was that a lack of vaccine side effects was also not reason to sound an alarm. "When you actually look at the statistics from the [clinical] trials, most people didn't have side effects. A little over 50 percent didn't experience any side effects at all," Thaddeus Stappenbeck, MD, Chairman of the Department of Inflammation and Immunity at Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute, explained on the hospital's website. But because that wasn't widely known, when people started leaving their vaccination centers feeling fine, they started to worry whether or not the vaccine was working. Over the course of the last seven months, experts have tried to send the message that while side effects are a sign your vaccine is working, no side effects aren't a sign that it isn't. And now, a new study from the Infectious Disease Clinical Research Program (IDCRP) is shedding some light on what that might mean, specifically when it comes to side effects and the Pfizer vaccine.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Save on These 8 Valuable Skills to Grow Your Career

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. Many successful entrepreneurs agree that one of the best habits of success is...
EconomyEntrepreneur

5 Examples of How Hard Times Breed the Most Impactful Innovations

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. As we begin to recover and rebuild from the pandemic, many entrepreneurs are coping with challenging business setbacks, lost profits and, in some cases, restarting completely anew after they had to shutter their doors. But entrepreneurs are used to remaining eternal optimists amid chaos and unpredictability, whether that's emerging from Covid-19 or rebounding from personal tragedies, the loss of goods, lawsuits or even just the need to pivot in the direction of their value proposition.
MarketsEntrepreneur

5 Things to Consider Before Investing in Cryptocurrency

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. With so much cryptocurrency news — from Dogecoin's rise to Bitcoin’s recent gains — many newcomers want to get in on the action. While investing in crypto can be highly rewarding financially, there are some things a new investor should be aware of before jumping in.
BusinessStar-Tribune

Here's the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2021

If you're retiring and you qualify for Social Security's maximum benefit, you could pocket $3,895 per month in Social Security income in 2021. You'll only collect that much money if you begin receiving benefits at 70 years or older, though. The maximum amount you can collect this year if you file at age 62 is $2,324, and the maximum paid if you're 66 is $3,113.
EconomyFinancial-Planning.com

Retirees, forget the 4% withdrawal rule: Teresa Ghilarducci

(Bloomberg Opinion) — Let's say you're one of the lucky ones and have accumulated $1 million in your 401(k) retirement account after years of working. But, like many, maybe the pandemic has made you second guess being in the office, and your employer is pushing older employees aside. So you’ve decided to retire.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Every Business Owner Needs a Financial Education

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. Businesses make money, so it's important to understand your finances to effectively run...
Public HealthEntrepreneur

Billionaire Warren Buffett Predicts New Pandemic Worse Than Covid-19

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The American billionaire Warren Buffett, known as the 'Oracle of Omaha' , is sure that in the future a new pandemic will come that could be worse than that of Covid-19 , because despite the lessons that this experience has left us, people would not be prepared to face it either.
EconomyEntrepreneur

An Ad-Agency Making Millions of Dollars Through Chakraview Funnel

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Today's young minds are interested in content that is appropriate, mobile, self-paced and personalised. This requirement is met by online learning, which allows them to earn knowledge whenever and wherever they want. Currently, the global e-learning market is expected to surpass the $1 trillion market size by 2027. Harsh Vardhan Sharma has capitalized on the situation by forming Newsopreneur Media Pvt. Ltd, which is valued at $6 million to $6.3 million.