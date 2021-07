There are all sorts of different things that you can do with your body when you die, depending on where you live. Often times, we see new and "creative" ways to rest your body on popular news headlines. Everything from being pressed into a "diamond" for jewelry and even being shot up into space are options. While these are all a little "extreme"--and I say that with no ill-will to anyone seriously considering them--there's a movement happening here in the Pacific Northwest that perhaps Idaho should get behind. Believe it or not, the process actually needs to be legalized in order to be executed.