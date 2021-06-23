Ethanol plant road maintenance discussed
Occupation tax collection ordinance advanced to third reading. The Bridgeport City Council met in regular session on June 17 with all members present. After routine business, the consent agenda was passed, including approving the minutes of the last meeting, approving Lorrain Mann as a probationary member of the Bridgeport Volunteer Fire Department, and approving the resignation of Boni Golden, Aaron Drinkall, and Kara Wiggins from the Bridgeport Volunteer Fire Department.www.newsblade.com