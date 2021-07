Food and nutrition are being looked at in an entirely new way. It is not so much a case of what’s in your food, but what has been done to it. Here’s a really simple example: In the ‘50s Crisco used to be vegetable lard. Now it is processed vegetable lard, partially hydrogenated (to increase mouth feel and flavor boost). Crisco is now like a tub of excitotoxin or, using a word you may recognize, MSG. Partially hydrogenated anything is an excitotoxin.