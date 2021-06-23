Cancel
Congress & Courts

U.S. Supreme Court curbs union power in farm-access dispute

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court tightened the reins on organized labor on Wednesday, citing property rights in reviving a bid by two fruit companies to block a decades-old California regulation that let union organizers enter agricultural properties without an employer’s consent. The 6-3 ruling, with the court’s conservative justices in...

