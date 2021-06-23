Two Saint Paul City Employees Assaulted While On The Job

(Saint Paul, MN) -- Two Saint Paul city employees tell police they were assaulted while they were on the job. One was working as a street cleaner Tuesday afternoon. He says he was picking up trash when a second man approached him, started yelling, and rushed at him. The worker says he tried to put his cleaning cart in front of the other man, but it was thrown to the side and he was punched several times. The attacker accused him of stealing his keys. When that worker ran up to a second city worker, the attacker accused them of stealing his keys again and punched the second employee. Those two fought. When police arrived, they found the suspect hiding between two cars. He fought with an officer before he was taken into custody. No names have been released and the victims suffered minor injuries.