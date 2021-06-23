Cancel
NBA

Should the Pistons Ignore Fit and Take Cade Cunningham?

By Jonathan Tjarks
The Ringer
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pistons have the toughest decision of any team that could have won the lottery. Oklahoma State point forward Cade Cunningham is the safe choice at no. 1. He has been the consensus pick all season. But the top of the 2021 NBA draft is loaded with elite prospects, including USC big man Evan Mobley and G League Ignite guard Jalen Green. There’s no guarantee that Cunningham will become the best player of the bunch. What makes it especially tricky for Detroit is that Cunningham doesn’t fit with the players it drafted last season as well as Mobley and Green do.

IN THIS ARTICLE
