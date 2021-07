Given that the Oklahoma Sooners are expected to be in contention for the Big 12 Championship once again, it should come as a shock to no one just how talented this team is. The team is led on offense by second-year starting quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has huge aspirations in 2021. While looking to take OU to a seventh-consecutive Big 12 Championship and a return to the College Football Playoffs, there are individual accolades within reach. Rattler is viewed as one of the top picks in the 2022 NFL draft and the Heisman Memorial Trophy front runner.