Chief Jams McMillen: Changing the direction of our policing, part 2

LANCASTER – After a six-month search process, Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace announced the appointment of John Bey as the next Lancaster City Police Chief. Bey spent 25 years with the PA State Police. He also served as Director of Heritage Affairs and Recruitment and Special Services, as well as Emergency Planning Liaison Officer to the PA Emergency Management Association. He has overseen patrol and investigative divisions. In November 2020, he retired as Chief Master Sergeant, Superintendent of Financial Services for the U.S. Air Force Reserves and PA Air National Guard managing a budget of more than $300 million. Chief Bey said his goal is to work towards ensuring that the department has the tools, training, and personnel to continue being an agency committed to providing outstanding service and protection and engaging with our community to build trust. The Lancaster City Bureau of Police has 139 sworn officers. Chief Bey’s appointment is effective immediately.