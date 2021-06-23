Cancel
Maps.me Announces New Cashback Partnership with Booking.com

ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 10 days ago

Leading Offline Mapping Platform Launches Exciting New Reward Program. ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Maps.me has announced a new partnership with Booking.com that will enable users to earn cashback rewards in their Maps.me digital wallet. Users of the world's most popular offline mapping tool will be able to earn up to 10% cashback when booking travel through a special integration of leading digital travel platform Booking.com in the Maps.me app.

ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

