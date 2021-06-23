Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Looks Attractive At $37

Medtronic stock (NYSE: MDT) has seen an 8% rise so far this year, slightly underperforming the broader markets with the S&P 500 up 15%. While the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on the company’s performance over the past few quarters, the opening up of economies would mean a rebound in demand for medical devices, boding well for MDT stock. Furthermore, there have been multiple positive developments for Medtronic over the recent past. The U.S. FDA recently expanded the use of Medtronic’s Arctic Front, a cryoablation catheter to treat atrial fibrillation. The Arctic Front system was first approved in 2010, and Medtronic has received multiple approvals for the device over the past few years. With the expansion of using the Arctic Front to treat atrial fibrillation, Medtronic has expanded the scope of the device, and it should bode well for the company.