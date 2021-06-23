Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Looks Attractive At $37
We believe that the stock price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS), a biotech company that specializes in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics, is undervalued at current levels of under $37. IONS stock is down 11% from the levels of around $42 it was at on March 23, 2020, when broader markets made a bottom. This marks a significant underperformance with the broader markets given that the S&P 500 rose 89% over the same period. The underperformance of IONS stock can largely be attributed to the halt of clinical trials for an important pipeline candidate - Tominersen - which was being developed by Ionis and Roche to treat Huntington’s disease.www.forbes.com