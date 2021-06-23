Clean Vision's Subsidiary Clean-Seas Signs Binding MOU with Plastic Waste-to-Energy Technology Group Global Green Int'l Investments; Companies Will Partner on Clean-Seas' US and International Clean Energy Initiatives to Address Projected $55 Billion Market

Global Medical Device Cleaning Market was valued at USD 15.23 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 7.5%. Medical device cleaning is an important part of any surgical process. Most of the medical devices are reused in healthcare procedure like scissors, retractors, scalpels, endoscopes and forceps. To avoid any kind of infections among patients and healthcare professionals, the medical device needs to be sterilized & cleaned properly before using in consequent surgical processes. Medical device cleaning contains disinfectants & detergents which are used for cleaning & sanitization of medical devices.