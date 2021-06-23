NV Gold Identifies Large Epithermal Gold System at the Sandy Gold Project in Nevada

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2021) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 18,050,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.25 per unit for gross proceeds of $4,512,500. Each flow-through unit will comprise one flow through common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 per share for a period of 18 months.