NV Gold Identifies Large Epithermal Gold System at the Sandy Gold Project in Nevada

 10 days ago
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) (" NV Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has received all assays from its expanded reverse circulation ("RC") drill program at its 100% owned Sandy Gold Project ("Sandy"), located within the Walker Lane, Lyon County, Nevada, USA. The expanded program was comprised of 17 RC drill holes totaling 3,811 m (12,505 ft). This project was generated through a historical data review in 2020. A Phase 1 Maiden Drill Program was undertaken in early 2021 to test near surface targets with rock chip assays of better than 1 gram gold and to broadly evaluate the property for a potentially economic gold system.

