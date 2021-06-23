Cancel
Popeyes' LTO helping the 'I don't know' diner

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopeyes is helping customers douse the heat in its spicy chicken sandwiches with the help of frozen and chilled lemonades, launching as an LTO Thursday. The lemonade launch also comes with the introduction of what Popeyes calls it "I Don't Know Meal," a news release said. Designed for the times...

Restaurantsaudacy.com

Popeyes now offering 'I Don’t Know Meal' for indecisive people

Figuring out what to have for lunch or dinnner just got a little easier. Popeyes has launched the new “I Don’t Know Meal” for people who can’t decide what they want to eat, CBS 42 reports. According to Popeyes, this is “the perfect meal when your partner doesn’t know what...
