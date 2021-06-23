Cancel
Restaurants

Little Caesars' hosting National Detroit-style Pizza Day deal

QSR Web
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in case you haven't been keeping up, here's your reminder that Wednesday is National Detroit-Style Pizza Day. Detroit-based Little Caesars is honoring it by offering its DEEP!DEEP! Dish for $6 with the promo code, DetroitDeepDish, a news release said. "Detroit-style deep dish pizza is one of the most unique...

www.qsrweb.com
#Detroit Style Pizza#Little Caesars#Food Drink#Detroitdeepdish#Buddy S Pizza
