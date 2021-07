The second minor earthquake in the last 16 hours was centered in the same spot along the eastern border of Alameda County. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the second quake at 5:31 a.m. Wednesday was centered in the same location as one at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday: 20 km, or 12.5 miles, southwest of Livermore at a depth of .2 km, or about 220 yards.