2020-21 Player Review: Kyle Lowry

In case you missed it, Oren Weisfeld analyzed the importance of Dwight Powell to Team Canada and you can check it out right here. The ripple effect is something that I love to talk about in great lengths. If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, a ripple effect occurs when the action of one, influences the actions and/or outcomes for several others. What we’re witnessing right now, with the Team Canada roster, is a ripple effect that began before some of the members were even born. We know the story… in 1998, Vince Carter was drafted by the Golden State Warriors and then traded to the Raptors immediately. It’s been documented before, but to thoroughly understand the scope of Carter’s impact on Canada, we need to dissect how Canadian basketball got to this point.