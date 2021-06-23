2020-21 Player Review: Kyle Lowry

It's been almost three months since the NBA trade deadline and the Toronto Raptors made the decision to hold onto Kyle Lowry. Based on how the season ended for Toronto, it's been fair to criticize Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster for how they handled the situation. Lowry played just nine of Toronto's final 27 games following the trade deadline. It was a shame to see the 35-year-old still extremely talented guard sidelined when someone else could have used him. The Raptors have had to answer for that decision, one that will only look worse if Lowry leaves in free agency this summer.