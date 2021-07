We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. After sharing a home with a roommate, creative director Willow Rothbart says she wanted her first official place on her own to personify who she is. Willow, an LA native, found the current studio apartment she’s been renting for a year on Apartments.com, despite the listing only featuring one photo, an exterior shot of the courtyard. “I normally would have skipped this in a second but for some reason I took a chance and given I had absolutely nothing to lose, I went to check it out!” begins Willow. “Upon arriving at the building, it was beautiful. Apart from some little things here and there, it embodied all of the same character from the ’80s. It was VERY Hollywood in the best way. It makes you wonder who lived here back in the day and what chaos did they get into? I loved it.”