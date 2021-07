The Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft will be held on July 21st, and the Vancouver Canucks will have to decide who they want to protect. The Canucks will have two options on which players they will be allowed to protect. The two options are either seven forwards, three defencemen and one goaltender, or a total of eight forwards and defencemen and one goalie. Tyler Myers is one of the defencemen the team will likely consider protecting, but they are better off not doing so.