CadencyDirect, the Only Native Built on Now App for the ServiceNow Platform for the Financial Close, Extends Digital Workflows for the Office of the CFO

Combined Company to Commence Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Under “IS” Ticker on June 29, 2021. ironSource, a leading business platform that enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy, and Thoma Bravo Advantage, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced the completion of their previously-announced business combination. ironSource has been approved for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on June 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol “IS.” As previously announced, Thoma Bravo Advantage shareholders approved the transaction at the Extraordinary General Meeting on June 22, 2021.