KStarLive Announces Its Global Expansion with K-pop NFT

ACCESSWIRE
 10 days ago

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Recently, KStarLive has announced its global expansion with K-pop NFT. Among numerous K-pop and Hallyu related companies, KStarLive has taken the lead and through aggressive marketing, it received offers from several major marketplaces. KStarLive has its name as being the largest K-pop and drama community platform with 10M subscribers in social media that creates and delivers Hallyu news in English for fans all over the globe. With KStarLive as a starter, more K-pop related businesses are joining the NFT market.

