KStarLive Announces Its Global Expansion with K-pop NFT

The consumer insights platform company is looking to double its sales team and promotes key staff to meet aggressive growth and a growing market demand. getWizer, an automated, fully tailored consumer insights platform, announces the expansion of its US presence. With customers in 40 markets, among them global brands such as Reebok, Next Insurance, Nielsen and others, the company is looking to double its sales team and hire additional research staff. getWizer has an office in New York City, and is planning to open additional offices in the midwest and the west coast.