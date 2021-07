When decorating or redecorating a room, the first thought may be to choose new furniture, window treatments, carpets or wall color. However, the ceiling can also be a blank canvas available for redecorating. The ceiling can either become a subtle continuation of the walls as an instrument for depth and drama or a stunning contrast that creatively complements other elements of the room. Fresh paint or ceiling tiles are two ways to implement a decorative change, but wallpaper on the ceiling is a way to add whimsy, texture or drama to a room. Depending on the style and pattern, wallpapered ceilings can give the illusion of space, height or coziness to an otherwise ordinary room or it can express and complement the personality of the homeowner.