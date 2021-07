Everyone loves discovering the hidden gems of affordable fashion -- including Emily Ratajkowski. And she may have found one of the best ones yet. The star and new mom posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring an ensemble with a long black dress and a pale yellow shoulder bag with a scrunchie-style handle. But this wasn't the only time we saw a version of the handbag; she was also spotted in New York sporting a bright orange version of the same style. So we had to learn more.